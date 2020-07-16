World Markets

Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine phase 3 trial begins in Abu Dhabi

Lisa Barrington Reuters
Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has begun phase 3 clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi government media office said on Thursday.

The human trial taking place in Abu Dhabi, part of the United Arab Emirates, is a partnership between Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG), Abu Dhabi based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Group 42 and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health.

