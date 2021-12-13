Sinopec's Zhenhai refinery keeps runs high despite COVID-19 lockdown

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sinopec's 600028.SS Zhenhai Refining and Chemicals, the biggest oil refinery in China, is maintaining a high operational rate despite a 14-day lockdown following a cluster of coronavirus cases in the region.

The refinery, with annual crude oil refining capacity of 460,000 barrels-per-day, currently processes 60,000 tonnes of ccrude oil each day, and produced more than 34,000 tonnes of refined oil products and 3,000 tonnes of ethylene, according to two statements issued by Sinopec on Friday and Tuesday.

"Zhenhai...coordinates the work of COVID-19 prevention and operation. All devices maintain high running rates and stable operation, without any output cuts," the statement said.

Zhenhai district in the eastern costal city Ningbo, where the refinery locates, has imposed a two-week lockdown since last Tuesday, after three COVID-19 cases were detected.

All firms in Zhenhai district, apart from those who dedicate to COVID-19 prevention and livelihood protection, were ordered to shut down. Zhenhai refinery was exempted from suspension as it supplies diesel and gasoline to the region.

Sinopec added that Zhenhai refinery had shifted to process low-sulphur crude oil from high-sulphur heavy crude, in order to lower the output of liquid sulphur, due to limited storage capacity.

