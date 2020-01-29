Sinopec's Tianjin refinery plans 2-month full shutdown from early May - source

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp's 0386.HK subsidiary refinery and petrochemical complex in Tianjin plans to shut down the whole plant for two month's regular overhaul from early May, an industry official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Sinopec Tianjin Petrochemical Corp will shut down its 12.5 million tonnes per year (tpy), or 250,000 barrels per day refinery during the period.

It will also switch off its entire ethylene facilities for maintenance, including a one million tpy plant and a 200,000 tpy facility, said the source.

Sinopec Corp did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

