Sinopec's Hainan refinery to start full-scale overhaul from mid-March

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - Sinopec's 600028.SS Hainan refinery will shut down its whole plant for a planned maintenance, starting from March 15, according to statements from the local Yangpu city government and a contractor involved in the overhaul.

The refinery, located in the southernmost Chinese province of Hainan, has 184,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) of crude oil processing capacity and 1.6 million tonnes of paraxylene production capacity.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

