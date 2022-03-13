Sinopec's Hainan refinery to start full-scale overhaul from mid-March

Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Sinopec's Hainan refinery will shut down its whole plant for a planned maintenance, starting from March 15, according to statements from the local Yangpu city government and a contractor involved in the overhaul.

The refinery, located in the southernmost Chinese province of Hainan, has 184,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) of crude oil processing capacity and 1.6 million tonnes of paraxylene production capacity.

