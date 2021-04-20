Commodities

Sinopec to develop Iraq's Mansuriya gas field, says ministry

Contributor
Ahmed Rasheed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's Sinopec has won a deal to develop Iraq's Mansuriya gas field near the Iranian border, the oil ministry said on Tuesday.

By Ahmed Rasheed

BAGHDAD, April 20 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec 000554.SZ has won a deal to develop Iraq's Mansuriya gas field near the Iranian border, the oil ministry said on Tuesday.

Last year Iraq cancelled a contract signed with a group led by Turkish Petroleum Corp (TPAO) to develop the field and invited international energy companies to compete to develop it.

Sinopec won the contract in a bidding round held at the oil ministry headquarters in Baghdad on Tuesday, the oil ministry said in a statement.

Iraq's state-run Midland Oil Company will partner Sinopec in development of the Mansuriya field, the statement said.

Under the 25-year contract, Sinopec will hold a 49% stake and Midland Oil Company will hold 51%, the statement added.

Sinopec will help Iraq to capture and process natural gas from the field and boost output to 300 million cubic feet of gas per day (mcf/d) as a targeted production level, the statement quoted Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar as saying.

No timeline was provided.

Iraq is planning to sign contracts with foreign energy companies to develop its gas fields and build gas facilities in southern Iraq and Anbar province, the ministry cited Jabbar as saying.

Gas captured from the field will be used to feed power stations in Baghdad and Diyala province near the border with Iran.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

((ahmed.rasheed@thomsonreuters.com; +964-7901-947-131; Reuters Messaging: ahmed.rasheed.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    Apr 7, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular