Sinopec taps shale oil at mature east China oilfield

Contributor
late Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/China Daily China Daily Informat

China's Sinopec Corp said on Tuesday it has tapped a daily flow of 30 tonnes of oil and 1,500 cubic meters of gas at a mature oilfield in east China's Jiangsu province.

By late 2021 China produced only 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) of shale oil - which is extracted from rock, and is more complex and expensive to produce than conventional crude - mostly in the northern Ordos basin and northwestern Jungar basin.

That equates to less than 1% of its total oil output.

But under a central government call to boost domestic energy supply security, national oil companies are making greater efforts to tap shale deposits.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters