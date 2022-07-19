Sinopec taps shale oil at mature east China oilfield

By late 2021 China produced only 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) of shale oil - which is extracted from rock, and is more complex and expensive to produce than conventional crude - mostly in the northern Ordos basin and northwestern Jungar basin.

That equates to less than 1% of its total oil output.

But under a central government call to boost domestic energy supply security, national oil companies are making greater efforts to tap shale deposits.

