Sinopec strikes sizeable gas flows from deep coalseam well in Chongqing

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Corp 0386.HK said on Wednesday it has achieved an average daily gas flow of 12,000 cubic metres from a coalseam methane well in southwestern Chongqing municipality, marking a breakthrough in exploring deep coalseam gas reservoirs.

The Yang-2 well, with a depth of over 1,900 metres, has produced 1.2 million cubic metres of coalbed methane in the past 100 days, Sinopec said in a statement.

The coalseam gas reservoir is trapped between 500 metres and 3,000 metres below surface.

China's national energy giants have in recent years been investing more to tap deeper and harder-to-extract hydrocarbon resources such as shale oil and shale gas to boost domestic supply.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely)

