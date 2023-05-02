News & Insights

Sinopec strikes oil and gas at extra-deep well in China's Tarim basin

May 02, 2023 — 07:48 am EDT

Written by Chen Aizhu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp 0386.HK said on Tuesday it had struck sizeable oil and gas flows in an exploration well in the Tarim basin at a depth of 8,591 meters (5.34 miles) below the surface, another breakthrough in the state oil major's hunt for hard-to-extract hydrocarbon resources.

Shunbei-10X well, located in Aksu area of China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, tested a daily oil and gas flow of 600,000 cubic meters, making it the 50th well struck at a depth exceeding 8,000 meters in the Shunbei field, Sinopec said in a statement.

With an average well depth of more than 7,300 meters, Shunbei is one of the world's deepest oil and gas fields being commercially developed, the firm said, adding that Shunbei's oil and gas production so far reached 7.7 million tonnes of oil equivalent.

Under President Xi Jinping's call to boost domestic energy supply, China's national energy champions are accelerating the development of more costly, geologically challenging oil and gas resources.

