Sinopec (SNP) Makes Major Shale Gas Discovery in Xinye Well-1

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation SNP, also known as Sinopec, made a significant shale gas discovery in the Xinye Well-1, situated in Qijiang, Chongqing.

The Xinye-1 discovery well, which has a depth of 5,756 meters, was drilled at the Xinchang structure in China’s southwestern Sichuan Basin. Sinopec achieved a daily production capacity of 530,000 cubic meters of shale gas in its Xinye-1 discovery well. The latest discovery brings the total production at the company’s southeastern Sichuan Basin to 1.19 trillion cubic meters.

Sinopec has established the shale gas resource belt of Xinchang South, Dongxi, Dingshan, Lintanchang in the southeastern Sichuan Basin. The resource belt has a favorable position, with extensive shale gas resources. This makes it a significant area for Sinopec’s exploration and production of shale gas. The belt’s average well depth is more than 3,500 meters.

The problems of developing deep deposits involve complex ground stress and deep burial depth. Sinopec focuses on exploring deep shale gas, and innovative concepts and technologies, including fracturing for deep shale gas wells. Notably, Sinopec achieved a 100% drilling ration of high-quality shale.

The latest find would be Sinopec’s second-largest shale gas discovery after its Fuling shale-gas field development to enhance China’s energy security. The company intends to develop the find into a major production hub in the coming years. Sinopec plans to continue its exploration breakthroughs with its shale-gas resources in the area.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Deyang, China, Sinopec is one of the largest petroleum and petrochemical companies in Asia.

Shares of Sinopec have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has lost 6.1% compared with the industry’s 14.7% decline.



