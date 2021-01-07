Sinopec (SNP) Completes Weirong Field's Phase 1 Development

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation SNP, also known as Sinopec, announced the completion of the first phase of development of Weirong gas field. The new shale play is located in southwestern Sichuan province.

Following the first phase of development, the integrated energy giant expects the field’s natural gas production capacity at 1 billion cubic meters (Bcm) every year. Notably, in late-2019, the field’s first phase of development started, under which the company completed drilling 56 wells with which eight drilling platforms are attached. At the deep shale gas field, the company announced that 124.7 Bcm of proved reserves have been tapped.

The company added that annual production capacity of the field will get boosted to 3 Bcm in 2022 once it proceeds to the project’s second phase of development. This will meet annual fuel consumption of 16 million households. Sinopec added that this winter, the field is meeting fuel demand of 7 million households with the daily gas production of 3.5 million cubic meters.

