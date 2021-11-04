Sinopec signs 20-yr LNG contract with U.S. Venture Global LNG

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec 600028.SS has signed a contract with U.S. Venture Global LNG to buy 4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually for 20 years, the state-run Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

Unipec, a subsidary of Sinopec, will also buy a total of 3.8 million tonnes of LNG from the Calcasieu Pass project owned by Venture Global LNG.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

