Sinopec signs 20-yr LNG contract with U.S. Venture Global LNG

China's Sinopec has signed a contract with U.S. Venture Global LNG to buy 4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually for 20 years, the state-run Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

Unipec, a subsidary of Sinopec, will also buy a total of 3.8 million tonnes of LNG from the Calcasieu Pass project owned by Venture Global LNG.

