Sinopec Shanghai Proposes Articles Amendments

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. announced that its controlling shareholder, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, is proposing further amendments to the company’s Articles of Association and its appendix. These proposed changes, to be reviewed at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, aim to align with the Administrative Measures for Independent Directors of Listed Companies. The company has withdrawn a previous resolution in favor of submitting these new amendments for shareholder approval.

