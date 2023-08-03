Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. - Class H (SPTJF) Price Target Decreased by 6.88% to 0.14

The average one-year price target for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. - Class H (OTC:SPTJF) has been revised to 0.14 / share. This is an decrease of 6.88% from the prior estimate of 0.15 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.07 to a high of 0.19 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.35% from the latest reported closing price of 0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. - Class H. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPTJF is 0.06%, an increase of 34.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.87% to 129,930K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 24,248K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,644K shares, representing an increase of 10.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPTJF by 20.97% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21,573K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,917K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPTJF by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 16,670K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 12,030K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 9,644K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,712K shares, representing a decrease of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPTJF by 11.35% over the last quarter.

