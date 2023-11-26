Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. - Class H (HKHKSG:338) Price Target Increased by 9.18% to 1.10

The average one-year price target for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. - Class H (HKHKSG:338) has been revised to 1.10 / share. This is an increase of 9.18% from the prior estimate of 1.01 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.53 to a high of 1.58 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.53% from the latest reported closing price of 1.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. - Class H. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 338 is 0.04%, a decrease of 23.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.03% to 105,528K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21,495K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,573K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 338 by 18.58% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 16,670K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 11,182K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,030K shares, representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 338 by 22.27% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 10,934K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,644K shares, representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 338 by 10.96% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,273K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,949K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 338 by 10.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.