Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. - Class H (HKHKSG:338) Price Target Increased by 7.20% to 1.23

The average one-year price target for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. - Class H (HKHKSG:338) has been revised to 1.23 / share. This is an increase of 7.20% from the prior estimate of 1.14 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.58 to a high of 1.67 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.66% from the latest reported closing price of 1.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. - Class H. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 338 is 0.05%, an increase of 26.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 123,305K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 24,248K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,644K shares, representing an increase of 10.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 338 by 20.97% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21,917K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,013K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 338 by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 16,670K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 12,030K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 9,644K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,712K shares, representing a decrease of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 338 by 11.35% over the last quarter.

