Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SHI

In trading on Friday, shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (Symbol: SHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.94, changing hands as high as $24.33 per share. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.28 per share, with $27.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.04.

