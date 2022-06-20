Sinopec Shanghai Petchem shut crude, ethylene units after fire - spokesperson

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co 600688.SS has shut its crude oil refining and ethylene units to evaluate hidden safety risks after a fire on Saturday that hit a chemical facility, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson did not specify the duration of the shutdown but said the firm will ensure stable domestic fuel supplies.

The Shanghai-based plant, controlled by state refiner Sinopec Corp 0386.HK, operates 16 million tonnes per year (320,000 barrels per day) crude oil refining capacity and 700,000 tonnes of ethylene capacity annually.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Toby Chopra)

