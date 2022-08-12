Sinopec Shanghai Petchem refinery resumes partial operation

Adds background

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Corp 600688.SS is resuming partial operation of its 320,000 barrels-per-day refinery, after more than seven weeks of unplanned shutdown of the plant following a fire in June, a company spokesman said on Friday.

More than 20 facilities including the No.2 crude distillation unit and a catalytic cracking unit are now running normally, the spokesman said, without specifying the facilities' capacities.

The company shut its crude oil refining and ethylene units to evaluate safety risks in late June shortly after a fire that affected a chemical facility.

The Shanghai-based plant, controlled by state refiner Sinopec Corp 0386.HK, operates 700,000 tonnes of ethylene capacity annually apart from the 320,000-bpd refinery.

The spokesman did not say when full resumption will take place.

