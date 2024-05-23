Sinopec Shanghai Confirms AGM and New Amendment

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co (HK:0338) has released an update.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has confirmed that its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will proceed as originally planned, while also introducing a new resolution to amend its Articles of Association. The amendment comes at the behest of its controlling shareholder, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, and follows regulatory guidelines for independent directors. Shareholders are advised to note the updated agenda, which includes approvals for the company’s financial statements, profit distribution plan, and the re-appointment of auditors, among other key resolutions.

