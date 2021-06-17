SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical Company, Ltd. (SHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2021

SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical Company, Ltd. (SHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.325 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -9.93% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHI was $26.29, representing a -3.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.28 and a 54.37% increase over the 52 week low of $17.03.

SHI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). SHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.19. Zacks Investment Research reports SHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 496.43%, compared to an industry average of 29.5%.

