Sinopec sets 2025 target of 500,000 T/yr at shale oil pilot zone in east China

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Corp said on Friday it aims to produce 500,000 tonnes a year of shale oil from a new pilot development zone by 2025 in east China, part of accelerating efforts by national oil giants to tap the unconventional resource.

Sinopec 600028.SS is planning to tap 100 million tonnes of proven geological reserves at the Jiyang shale oil base, part of the aging Shengli conventional oilfield. The initial production target would be equivalent to 10,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Sinopec tapped first oil flow of commercial value from Jiyang in late 2021 with the Fanyeping-1 well at a daily output of 171 tonnes (about 1,250 barrels). Jiyang is situated mostly in Shandong province, covering 7,300 sq km (1.8 million acres).

The Fengye 1-1HF well completed in February this year hit a peak daily production of 262.8 tonnes, the most prolific shale oil well ever drilled in China.

The Jiyang shale formation, at 3,000 to 5,000 m (10,000 to 16,000 ft) below the surface, is the deepest of its kind in China. It has high temperatures and pressure and is hard to develop, Sinopec said.

It's similar to the Gulong shale project and pilot zone in northeast China's Songliao basin that PetroChina 0857.HK aims to develop into a 20,000-bpd field by 2025.

In late 2021, China was producing about 35,000 bpd of shale oil - extracted from rock formations and more complex and expensive to produce than conventional crude - mostly from the northern Ordos and northwestern Jungar basins.

That equates to less than 1% of its total oil output.

Under a call from the central government to boost domestic energy security, national oil companies are making greater efforts to tap shale deposits to help compensate for older, fast-depleting conventional oilfields.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

