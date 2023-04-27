Sinopec sees China's Q2 refined fuel demand recovering more than in Q1

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Refining giant Sinopec Corp 0386.HK sees China's diesel and gasoline demand growing faster in the second quarter than in the first three months of this year alongside the Chinese economic recovery, a senior company executive said on Friday.

Vice President Huang Wensheng told investors and media that China's apparent refined fuel consumption had expanded 6.7% on the year in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.