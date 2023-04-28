Sinopec sees China's fuel demand recovery gaining momentum

By Chen Aizhu

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Refining giant Sinopec Corp 0386.HK sees China's diesel and gasoline demand growing more in the second quarter than in the first three months of 2023, a trend set to bolster the firm's profitability further this year.

Vice President Huang Wensheng told investors and media that China's apparent refined fuel consumption had expanded 6.7% on the year in the first quarter with the economy recovering following Beijing's removal of COVID controls.

Improving refined margins, expanded fuel sales as well as higher natural gas prices helped offset downward pressure from lower global oil prices that led to a 12% year-on-year decline in Sinopec's first-quarter net income, company executives said at the earnings briefing.

Newly launched refinery complexes - privately controlled Jiangsu Shenghong Petrochemical and PetroChina's Guangdong Petrochemical - have added to surging supplies of petrochemicals from mega private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp and Hengli Petrochemical that started just a few years ago.

Sinopec, which also produces chemicals from coal, a business accounting for 10% of its chemicals sector, is advancing plans to invest in coal mines in northern China's Inner Mongolia region, Vice President Huang said, without elaborating.

