Sinopec sees China's coal consumption peak around 2025

Dec 28 (Reuters) - China Petrochemical Corp, or Sinopec, expects the country's coal

consumption to peak around 2025 at 4.37 billion metric tons, the state energy group said in its 2060 energy outlook released in Beijing on Thursday.

Non-fossil energy supply, led by solar and wind, will likely exceed the equivalence of 3 billion metric tons of standard coal by 2045, Sinopec said.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

