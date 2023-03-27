Sinopec says will actively explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia

March 27, 2023 — 03:20 am EDT

Written by Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

Hong Kong, March 27 (Reuters) - Top Asian oil refiner Sinopec 0386.HK600028.SS said on Monday it will actively explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, where the state oil and gas major already owns a refinery stake.

Sinopec Chairman Ma Yongsheng made the remarks without elaboration during a press briefing after the company announced a 6.9% decline in net profit last year.

