Sinopec says will actively explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia

Corrects 2nd paragraph to say Sinopec Chairman Ma instead of President Yu

Hong Kong, March 27 (Reuters) - Top Asian oil refiner Sinopec 0386.HK600028.SS said on Monday it will actively explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, where the state oil and gas major already owns a refinery stake.

Sinopec Chairman Ma Yongsheng made the remarks without elaboration during a press briefing after the company announced a 6.9% decline in net profit last year.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; writing by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.