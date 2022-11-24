Sinopec says Qijiang shale project holds 146 bcm certified gas reserve

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

November 24, 2022 — 05:27 am EST

Written by Chen Aizhu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp 0386.HK600028.SS said on Thursday a new shale gas field in southwestern China holds nearly 146 billion cubic meters (bcm) of proven reserves that had been recently certified by the country's ministry of natural resources.

The Qijiang shales, part of the gas-rich Sichuan basin, are buried mostly at 3,500 meters below ground level and are considered one of the more technologically challenging rock formations to explore and develop, Sinopec said in a statement.

It gave no further details, such as a timeline to develop the project or any estimate of peak output.

Under President Xi Jinping's call to boost domestic energy supply, China's national energy champions are accelerating the development of more costly, geologically challenging oil and gas resources.

Technologies like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing are widely applied to produce gas from shale and other tight rock formations.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by David Holmes)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.