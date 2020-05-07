Sinopec prices US$3bn bonds on oil recovery hope

By Carol Chan and Daniel Stanton

HONG KONG, May 7 (IFR) - China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) has priced a US$3bn three-tranche 144A/Reg S senior unsecured bond offering that benefited from hopes of a rise in oil demand and prices now that some countries have started to ease coronavirus lockdowns.

A US$1bn 2.15% five-year tranche and a US$1.5bn 2.70% 10-year tranche were priced at Treasuries plus 180bp and 205bp, respectively, well inside initial guidance of 235bp area and 255bp area. A US$500m 30-year tranche was priced at par to yield 3.35%, or 193.8bp wide of Treasuries, inside initial 3.90% area guidance.

The state-owned oil giant came with a deal size bigger than the market had expected. It also exceeded the two US$2bn triple-tranche trades with tenors of five, 10 and 30 years Sinopec issued in August and November of last year.

On the back of a strong order book, the final pricing of Wednesday's deal came inside fair value estimates from bookrunners and the market.

Peak orders were said to be US$24bn and final pricing was about 10bp inside for both the five and 30-year notes and about 5bp for the 10-year notes, according to a banker on the deal. Final orders came at over US$12.8bn, still about 4.3 times the issue size.

INSIDE FAIR VALUE

Nomura's trading desk saw fair value for the three tranches at Treasuries plus 200bp, plus 225bp and around 3.6%, respectively. Research firm CreditSights put it at Treasuries plus 185bp, plus 210bp and 3.5% area and expected a total US$1.5bn size across the three tranches.

The deal, the first benchmark 144A/Reg S trade from a Chinese central state-owned enterprise since the market meltdown in early March, has set a reference for other central SOEs planning to come to the market in the coming weeks.

Although the final pricing looks relatively tight compared to the market's fair value estimate, it was much wider than Sinopec's previous deals.

In its November deal, it priced the five, 10 and 30-year pieces at Treasuries plus 93bp, 122.5bp and 117.1bp, respectively – a sign of how far the market has moved.

"Despite pulling pricing 50bp–55bp tighter during bookbuilding compared with similarly rated global peers, for 10-year notes offering a 205bp spread over Treasuries from a A+ rated issuer, Sinopec still looks very attractive," the banker said, adding that setting IPG at a generous level is already a new norm in the market.

The newly priced bonds traded mixed in the aftermarket. The five-year notes were about 16bp tighter, while the 10-year notes were flat and the 30-year was about 2bp tighter late Thursday morning.

Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2018) is the issuer and the state-owned parent company is the guarantor.

The notes have expected ratings of A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P), on par with the guarantor.

Proceeds will be used for debt refinancing and general corporate purposes.

Final orders for the five-year tranche were over US$6.5bn from 177 accounts, including US$2.6bn from the leads. Asian investors took 62%, EMEA 17% and the US 21%. Asset managers and fund managers received 52%, banks 30%, the public sector 13%, and private banks and others 5%.

For the 10-year notes, final orders were over US$4.1bn from 180 accounts, including US$1.125bn from the leads. Asian investors were allocated 58%, EMEA 21% and the US 21%. Asset managers and fund managers received 55%, banks 26%, the public sector 15%, and private banks and others 4%.

The 30-year tranche drew final orders over US$2.2bn from 105 accounts, including US$110m from the leads. Asian investors took 77%, EMEA 12% and the US 11%. Asset managers and fund managers bought 35%, the public sector 59%, and private banks and others 6%.

OIL PRICE REBOUND

Sinopec is the first Chinese oil company to tap the market since the oil price war in early March between Saudi Arabia and Russia and the Covid-19 pandemic. A few global oil peers such as BP, Petronas and Lukoil have issued dollar bonds since then.

"I don't think oil prices are going to stay low," said a banker away from the deal. "Things should improve as lockdown restrictions end, and we are seeing oil-producing companies starting to curtail supply. Investors believe that this is a short-term phenomenon and oil prices will rebound.

"The companies that have been impacted will not be the bigger names but the smaller companies. The high-grade companies won't really suffer even if oil prices stay low for three to six months. For high-grade, larger companies, I don't think investors are concerned," the banker said.

Sinopec notes also benefit from an implied state support. Nomura said that while it expects a credit deterioration due to low oil prices and weak global demand, it believes the credit weakness "will be largely mitigated by its decent liquidity buffer and strong government support".

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Bank of China, ICBC International and HSBC were joint global coordinators. They were also joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with Agricultural Bank of China Hong Kong branch, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, CMB International, Bank of America, Societe Generale and UBS.

