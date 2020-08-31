Sinopec Posts Loss In H1

(RTTNews) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. or Sinopec Corp. (SNPMF.OB, SNP) reported first-half net loss of RMB 22.9 billion compared to a profit of RMB 31.3 billion last year. On a per share basis, loss totaled RMB 0.189 versus a profit of RMB 0.259 in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to equity shareholders of the company was RMB 24.4 billion or RMB 0.202 per share versus a profit of RMB 30.5 billion or RMB 0.252 per share earned a year ago.

Turnover and other operating revenues for the period amounted to RMB 1,034.2 billion, 31% lower than the previous year's RMB 1,498.9 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.