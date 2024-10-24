News & Insights

Stocks

Sinopec Oilfield Service Reports Strong Profit Growth in 2024

October 24, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sinopec Oilfield Service (HK:1033) has released an update.

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation reported a significant increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2024, with figures up by 90.7% compared to the previous year, despite a slight decrease in operating income. Total equity rose by 12.5% as the company continues to enhance shareholder value. However, the company experienced a substantial outflow in net cash from operating activities during this period.

For further insights into HK:1033 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YZCFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.