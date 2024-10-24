Sinopec Oilfield Service Reports Strong Profit Growth in 2024

Sinopec Oilfield Service (HK:1033) has released an update.

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation reported a significant increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2024, with figures up by 90.7% compared to the previous year, despite a slight decrease in operating income. Total equity rose by 12.5% as the company continues to enhance shareholder value. However, the company experienced a substantial outflow in net cash from operating activities during this period.

