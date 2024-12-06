Sinopec Oilfield Service Passes Resolutions at 2024 Meeting

Sinopec Oilfield Service (HK:1033) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation held its first extraordinary general meeting for 2024 in Beijing, where all resolutions were passed without objections. The meeting saw significant participation from shareholders, with 62.24% of shares with voting rights represented. The board and supervisory committee directors ensured the meeting complied with relevant legal and corporate regulations.
For further insights into HK:1033 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.