Sinopec Oilfield Service Passes Resolutions at 2024 Meeting

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation held its first extraordinary general meeting for 2024 in Beijing, where all resolutions were passed without objections. The meeting saw significant participation from shareholders, with 62.24% of shares with voting rights represented. The board and supervisory committee directors ensured the meeting complied with relevant legal and corporate regulations.

