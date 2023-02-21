Sinopec launches green hydrogen-coal chemical project in Inner Mongolia

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chinese state-controlled oil giant Sinopec 600028.SS said on Wednesday it has launched its first hydrogen demonstration project in the Inner Mongolia region.

The company has invested 5.7 billion yuan ($826.89 million)in the project and estimates annual production capacity of 30,000 tons of green hydrogen and 240,000 tons of green oxygen, it said in a statement.

($1 = 6.8933 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

