Sinopec incurs $244 mln loss on Q1 LNG imports - company exec

Contributors
Chen Aizhu Reuters
Muyu Xu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

China's Sinopec Corp incurred a loss of 1.6 billion yuan ($243.58 million) on its LNG imports in the first quarter due to high import costs, a company executive said on an earnings call on Thursday.

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Corp 600028.SS incurred a loss of 1.6 billion yuan ($243.58 million) on its LNG imports in the first quarter due to high import costs, a company executive said on an earnings call on Thursday.

The company also said it is maintaining an "optimal" refinery operation ratio of around 85% from the second half of March compared with 92.6% earlier in the year.

($1 = 6.5686 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Muyu Xu; Writing by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters