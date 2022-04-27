Sinopec incurs $244 mln loss on Q1 LNG imports - company exec

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Corp 600028.SS incurred a loss of 1.6 billion yuan ($243.58 million) on its LNG imports in the first quarter due to high import costs, a company executive said on an earnings call on Thursday.

The company also said it is maintaining an "optimal" refinery operation ratio of around 85% from the second half of March compared with 92.6% earlier in the year.

($1 = 6.5686 Chinese yuan renminbi)

