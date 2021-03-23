Markets
SHI

Sinopec Enters 10-yr Deal To Purchase Liquefied Natural Gas From Qatar Petroleum

(RTTNews) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. have signed a long-term purchase and sales agreement with Qatar Petroleum to purchase 2 million tons of liquefied natural gas every year for a term of 10 years. Qatar Petroleum is the national oil corporation of Qatar.

"We look forward to further cooperation with Qatar Petroleum in the future. Sinopec has always advocated for the development of green and clean energy and the long-term LNG supply agreement will not only meet the needs of the Chinese market but will also demonstrate Sinopec's commitment to a low-carbon, green, safe, responsible and sustainable development path," Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec, said.

