Sinopec calls for more government support for China shale oil projects

March 06, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - China's government should introduce preferential tax and financial support policies for the country's shale oil sector, the chairman of state oil and gas giant Sinopec 0386.HK Ma Yongsheng said on Wednesday.

China's shale oil reserves are more geologically complex and expensive to develop than those in North America, where drillers have achieved large scale commercial extraction of shale reserves with the help of government financial support, Ma said in a statement.

Authorities should also increase financial support for scientific and technology research to raise shale oil output, he added.

China has invested heavily in developing shale oil and other capital intensive, technically challenging reserves to support domestic oil production as output from mature fields declines.

Reuters
