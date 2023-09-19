Sinopec buys more than 30 LNG cargoes by tender -traders

Adds detail of suppliers, background

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Corp 0386.HK has bought more than 30 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) via a tender for October 2023 to the end of 2024 to cover Chinese winter demand and boost the supply pool for trading, traders said.

The awards are bigger than the 25 shipments sought by the company and came after muted Chinese spot demand so far in 2023, underpinning Asian spot LNG prices LNG-AS which last held at $13/mmBtu.

Sinopec's awarded shipments are on a delivered ex-ship basis into China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, one of the sources said.

The cargoes were awarded to more than 10 suppliers at premiums in single-digit cents over Asian benchmark JKM quotes, the source added.

Suppliers include traders Vitol and Glencore, global portfolio players Shell and BP, middle east exporter ADNOC, state-run Chinese trader PetroChina International and others, sources said.

Sinopec did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Marwa Rashad and Emily Chow Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman )

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.