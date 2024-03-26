Sinopec and Total to establish 230,000 ton SAF plant

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned Sinopec 600028.SS and French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA have signed a cooperation framework agreement to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), according to a statement released by Sinopec on Tuesday.

The companies will jointly operate a unit at one of Sinopec's refineries with an annual SAF production capacity of 230,000 metric tons per year, the statement said.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

