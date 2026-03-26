SinoPac Financial Holdings Company (TWSE:2890) Price Target Increased by 10.82% to 36.57

The average one-year price target for SinoPac Financial Holdings Company (TWSE:2890) has been revised to NT$36.57 / share. This is an increase of 10.82% from the prior estimate of NT$33.00 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$35.05 to a high of NT$38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.90% from the latest reported closing price of NT$31.55 / share.

SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Maintains 2.79% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.79%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in SinoPac Financial Holdings Company. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 79.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2890 is 0.17%, an increase of 13.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 85.80% to 138,495K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EELV - Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF holds 1,991K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares , representing a decrease of 20.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2890 by 1.51% over the last quarter.

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,849K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares , representing an increase of 18.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2890 by 23.00% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Multi-Asset Growth Fund Class R6 holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing a decrease of 104.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2890 by 51.13% over the last quarter.

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