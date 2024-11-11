SinoMab Awards Share Options to Key Executive

SinoMab Bioscience Ltd. (HK:3681) has released an update.

SinoMab BioScience Limited has granted over 10 million share options to executive director Shanchun WANG, aimed at aligning his interests with the company’s growth strategy. The options have an exercise price of HK$1.256 per share and are part of the company’s efforts to retain key management talent. This move is expected to strengthen SinoMab’s leadership and foster long-term shareholder value.

