Sinolink Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Sinolink Worldwide Holdings (HK:1168) has released an update.

Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, including the re-election and appointment of directors and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors. Shareholders overwhelmingly supported the executive decisions, with a 100% approval for auditing services and share repurchase authority, illustrating strong investor confidence. The company also received shareholder backing for the issuance of new shares and the remuneration of directors.

