Sinolink Delays Key Transaction Information Dispatch

Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited has announced a delay in sending out information regarding a significant connected transaction involving the subscription of Convertible Bonds. Originally set to reach shareholders by 23 May 2024, the circular’s dispatch has been postponed to a date no later than 21 June 2024 due to the need for additional preparation time for certain details. The circular is set to include transaction specifics, an independent committee’s recommendations, and advice from an independent financial adviser, as well as a notice for an upcoming Special General Meeting.

