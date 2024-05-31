Sinolink Announces Major Capital Reorganisation

Sinolink Worldwide Holdings (HK:1168) has released an update.

Sinolink Worldwide Holdings has proposed a capital reorganisation involving a reduction of par value of existing shares, a cancellation of unissued share capital, and an increase in authorised share capital to HK$1,500,000,000. Additionally, a supplemental agreement has been reached to amend terms of a subscription agreement for convertible bonds, contingent on the capital reorganisation’s success. These moves require approval from independent shareholders and involve significant implications for the company’s controlling shareholder, in accordance with the Listing Rules.

