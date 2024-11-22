Sinohope Technology Delays Acquisition Circular Again

New Huo Technology Holdings Limited (HK:1611) has released an update.

Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited has announced a further delay in issuing a circular concerning its substantial acquisition and related transactions. The postponement, now set for on or before December 23, 2024, is due to the need for more time to finalize critical financial information and advisory reports. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how these developments impact the company’s future strategies and stock performance.

