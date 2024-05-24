Sinohope Finalizes Lucrative FTX Claim Sale

New Huo Technology Holdings Limited (HK:1611) has released an update.

Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited has announced the sale of all rights, title, and interest in its FTX Claim to an independent third-party buyer for approximately $19.5 million USD, a transaction significant enough to require reporting but not shareholder approval. The deal, which represents an over 107% return on the original claim amount, is viewed as a strategic financial move for Sinohope, potentially impacting its investment profile.

