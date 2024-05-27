Sinohope Announces Remarkable Financial Turnaround

New Huo Technology Holdings Limited (HK:1611) has released an update.

Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited has reported a substantial turnaround with a net profit of HK$99,813,000 for the six months ending March 31, 2024, a stark contrast to the previous year’s loss of HK$227,822,000. The company’s gross profit margin soared by 916.7%, signaling a significant recovery, while their net cash position improved by 130.5%, reflecting a stronger balance sheet. These financial improvements point to a robust period of growth and operational success for Sinohope.

