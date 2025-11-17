Sinofert Holdings (SNFRF) Price Target Increased by 52.05% to 0.21

The average one-year price target for Sinofert Holdings (OTCPK:SNFRF) has been revised to $0.21 / share. This is an increase of 52.05% from the prior estimate of $0.14 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.21 to a high of $0.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 107.98% from the latest reported closing price of $0.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinofert Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNFRF is 0.04%, an increase of 23.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.34% to 176,925K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,226K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,268K shares , representing an increase of 43.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNFRF by 98.06% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,118K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,602K shares , representing an increase of 27.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNFRF by 45.84% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 28,736K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,406K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNFRF by 14.00% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,609K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,881K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNFRF by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 11,308K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

