Sinofert Holdings Sees Profit Growth with Strategic Transformation

Sinofert Holdings reported a turnover of approximately RMB18,210 million and a net profit of RMB1,287 million for the first nine months of 2024, marking a 3% increase in net profit compared to the same period last year. The growth is attributed to the company’s ‘Bio+’ strategic transformation, enhancing operational efficiency and boosting sales and profit margins. Investors are advised to consider this preliminary, unaudited data cautiously.

