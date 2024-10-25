News & Insights

Sinofert Holdings Sees Profit Growth with Strategic Transformation

October 25, 2024 — 05:21 am EDT

Sinofert Holdings (HK:0297) has released an update.

Sinofert Holdings reported a turnover of approximately RMB18,210 million and a net profit of RMB1,287 million for the first nine months of 2024, marking a 3% increase in net profit compared to the same period last year. The growth is attributed to the company’s ‘Bio+’ strategic transformation, enhancing operational efficiency and boosting sales and profit margins. Investors are advised to consider this preliminary, unaudited data cautiously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

