Sinofert Holdings Invests in Electrical Renovation

October 25, 2024 — 05:20 am EDT

Sinofert Holdings (HK:0297) has released an update.

Sinofert Holdings’ subsidiary, Sinochem Yunlong, has initiated a major renovation project for its electrical equipment, allocating RMB15.15 million to enhance the reliability and safety of its power systems. The project, awarded to CBLE and Yunnan Qiangshi, involves upgrading equipment in key sections like the concentration and sewage circulation areas. This transaction, classified as a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules, underscores Sinofert’s commitment to infrastructure improvement.

