Commodities

Sinofert expects power rationing to affect fertiliser output

Publisher
Reuters
Published

China's state-owned Sinofert Holdings said that power rationing in the south of China will have some impact on its nitrogen and phosphate fertiliser production but that the situation is "under control".

Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's state-owned Sinofert Holdings 0297.HK said that power rationing in the south of China will have some impact on its nitrogen and phosphate fertiliser production but that the situation is "under control".

Speaking at anearnings callon Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer Gao Jian added that the impact of this year's power rationing is milder than last year's.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom Editing by David Goodman )

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular