Sinofert expects power rationing to affect fertiliser output

Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's state-owned Sinofert Holdings 0297.HK said that power rationing in the south of China will have some impact on its nitrogen and phosphate fertiliser production but that the situation is "under control".

Speaking at anearnings callon Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer Gao Jian added that the impact of this year's power rationing is milder than last year's.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom Editing by David Goodman )

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.