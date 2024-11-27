News & Insights

SinoCloud Group Faces Sponsorship Termination Challenge

November 27, 2024 — 05:44 am EST

SinoCloud Group Limited (SG:LYY) has released an update.

SinoCloud Group Limited has announced the termination of its sponsorship agreement with ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd., effective from February 2025 due to commercial reasons. The company is actively seeking a new sponsor to avoid potential suspension or delisting from the Singapore Exchange if a replacement is not found within three months. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities during this transition period.

