Sinochem exploring ways to salvage Syngenta's IPO plan - Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

April 27, 2023 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Sinochem Holdings Corp is mulling ways to salvage the listing of its unit Syngenta Group, including a smaller initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company has been discussing a potential reduction in the fundraising, the report said, adding that delaying the IPO to later this year or even next year is also one of Sinochem's proposals.

