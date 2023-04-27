Sinochem exploring ways to salvage Syngenta's IPO plan - Bloomberg

April 27 (Reuters) - Sinochem Holdings Corp is mulling ways to salvage the listing of its unit Syngenta Group, including a smaller initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company has been discussing a potential reduction in the fundraising, the report said, adding that delaying the IPO to later this year or even next year is also one of Sinochem's proposals.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.